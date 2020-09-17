Joyce Jennings Bolin

SPRIBGFIELD – Funeral services for Joyce Jennings Bolin, 76, of Springfield, will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Springfield, with Dr. Jared Pemper and the Rev. Trent Still officiating. Burial will be in Springfield Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Folk Funeral Home, Williston. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place. Memorial contributions may be given to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 28648.

Mrs. Joyce passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Born in Orangeburg, she was the daughter of the late Marion Milton Jennings and Annie Louise Keller Jennings. She worked as an engineering clerk for Southern Bell and retired from Bell South. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Springfield, the Elderberries and the Median Two Sunday School Class. She loved gardening and enjoyed spending time with the members of the Springfield Garden Club.

Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca B. (Rufus C.) Morgan of Springfield; a son, Henry David (Christy) Bolin of Lexington; grandchildren, Rachel M. (Tripp) Hylton, Rebecca M. (Russell) Zorn, Roxanne M. (Trent) Still, Henry David Bolin Jr. and Harrison Thomas Bolin; great grandchildren, Jude Still, Ames Still and Walt Zorn; a brother, Marion Daniel (Betty Jean) Jennings of Orangeburg; nieces, Tammy (Tim) Johnson of West Columbia and Tonya (Brandon) Wall of Columbia; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

