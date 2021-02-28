Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Livingston
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Joyce Livingston

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Joyce Livingston, 61, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. The Rev. Samuel Palmer is officiating.

Ms. Livingston passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her husband, Mr. Earl Livingston, at 803-308-9970 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Sorry for your lost such a sweet person you will be miss
Ruth Busby
March 6, 2021
I knew my cousin as ANN. I use to visit her whenever we went "down south" to see " fat grandma ". I never forget, she and her sister Shirley gave me a "syrup sandwich" and it was soooo good! This was taken the last time I saw her at the family reunion.
Cousin Cherrie from Philly
March 6, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the Livingston and Sharperson family at this time of loss in your lives. May you rest in Peace Mrs Joyce always the life of the party and kept a smile on her face.
Lakeesha Johnson
March 5, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to you may God strengthen you in your time of sorrow
Sandra F Johnson
March 4, 2021
ATL2 Team
March 4, 2021
To the sharperson and Iivingston families sorry to hear of the loss of your love one. May god keep you in his care. Be blessed. Flora Williams and family
Flora m Williams
March 3, 2021
So sorry to hear that Joyce passed she was so sweet thank God I had the opportunity to meet her and love her while working with her at the hospital and gathering at her home RIP Joyce.
Eartha Buffy smith
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results