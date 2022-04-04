Juanita Rose Blankenship

ORANGEBURG -- Juanita Rose Blankenship, 81, of Orangeburg, departed her earthly life on Saturday, April 2, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

A celebration of Juanita's life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Highland Baptist Church, with David Dickerson and Pastor Trey Atkinson officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Woody Keitt, Gene Platt, Pete Caulk, Wilber Cook, Paul Hartzog and Neal Brannon.

The family will receive friends at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Monday, April 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.

She was born in Raven, Virginia, to the late Julius Harvey Rose and Rosa Davis Rose. She was a graduate of Richlands H.S. Juanita was retired after 26 years with Bell South AT&T. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church for 35 years, serving on several committees and taught the Green & Growing Sunday School Class, which was her favorite. She also was a long-time member of the Red Hat Club.

Juanita also was predeceased by five sisters, Maxine Brown, Naomi Nichols, Vallerie Sharp, Della Osborne and Nell Rose; and five brothers, George, Eugene, Marvin, Earnest and Donald Rose.

She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Juanita especially loved her role as "Mimi". She loved spending time with her family and friends, She had a vivacious personality and always made her family and friends feel loved.

Juanita leaves to celebrate her life and precious memories, her devoted husband of 62 years and love of her life, Raymond; three loving sons and daughters-in-law, Mark (Julie) of McCormick, Michael (Courtney) of Branchville, and Matt (Mandy) of Sumter; nine grandchildren, Catherine (Will) Henry of Pendleton, Caroline (Josh) Noyes of Austin, Texas, Harthe Blankenship of Spartanburg, Reese Blankenship of Cameron, Blake (Hawanya) Boone of Branchville, Jacob and Garrett Blankenship of Branchville, Ann Weathers Blankenship of Sumter, Matthew Blankenship Jr. of Sumter; one great-grandson, Lucas Boone of Branchville; one great-granddaughter, Audrey Rose Henry of Pendleton; one sister, Catherine Joyce of Richlands, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.

In lieu of flowers, Juanita has requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868