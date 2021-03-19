Menu
Juanita Jane Palmer
FUNERAL HOME
Eutawville Community Funeral Home
440 Porcher Ave
Eutawville, SC

Juanita Jane Palmer

EUTAWVILLE -- v, 52, died March 9, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at First Baptist Church Cemetery, Vance.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and guidelines when visiting the family and funeral home. Masks are required when visiting the family, funeral home and graveside services.

Friends and family may call and visit the funeral home. Visit our website www.eutawvillefuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Eutawville Community Funeral Home
440 Porcher Ave, Eutawville, SC
Mar
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Cemetery
Vance, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Eutawville Community Funeral Home
