Juanita Jane Palmer

EUTAWVILLE -- v, 52, died March 9, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at First Baptist Church Cemetery, Vance.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and guidelines when visiting the family and funeral home. Masks are required when visiting the family, funeral home and graveside services.

