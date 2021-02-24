Judy Darlene Axson

Judy Darlene Axson, 60, of Cameron, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Judy was born Jan. 10, 1961, in Conway. She was the daughter of the late Herbert Lever Axson and the late Donna Ann Hucks Axson. Judy retired after 36 years of service from the Regional Medical Center as an OB/GYN technician and was a breast cancer survivor. She enjoyed crocheting, her dogs and her bird, Buster. When given the chance to get away, she loved heading to the beach with a fishing rod in tow.

Survivors include her brother, Ron Axson (Teri); niece, Ashley Elliott (Michael); nephew, TJ Axson (Schayla); and great-nieces, Maddison, Emma and Ansley Elliott, Reese and Olivia Axson.

