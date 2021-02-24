Menu
Judy Darlene Axson
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Judy Darlene Axson

Judy Darlene Axson, 60, of Cameron, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Judy was born Jan. 10, 1961, in Conway. She was the daughter of the late Herbert Lever Axson and the late Donna Ann Hucks Axson. Judy retired after 36 years of service from the Regional Medical Center as an OB/GYN technician and was a breast cancer survivor. She enjoyed crocheting, her dogs and her bird, Buster. When given the chance to get away, she loved heading to the beach with a fishing rod in tow.

Survivors include her brother, Ron Axson (Teri); niece, Ashley Elliott (Michael); nephew, TJ Axson (Schayla); and great-nieces, Maddison, Emma and Ansley Elliott, Reese and Olivia Axson.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Feb. 24, 2021.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
