K.O. "Uncle Jim" Williams
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
4541 Savannah Hwy.
North, SC

K.O. "Uncle Jim" Williams

NEESES -- K.O. "Uncle Jim" Williams, 99, of Neeses passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Neeses Baptist Church with the Rev. Henry Chavis, the Rev. LeGrande Taylor and the Rev. Larry Jones officiating.

Burial will follow in Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church cemetery with military honors.

Mr. Williams was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Knowlton Williams Sr. and the late Annie Maude Hoover Williams. He was a World War II veteran, retired carpenter and farmer. "Uncle Jim" loved his "Big Boy" tractor and "little red" Farmall tractor, Mountain Dew and deer hunting. He was also a member of the Men's Adult Sunday School Class at Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Survivors include special nieces, Stacey Phillips, Heather Jackson, Emily Phillips, Alyssa Phillips, Hailey Williams, Linda Jeffcoat and one special nephew, Ronnie Jo Williams. He was predeceased by sisters, Lurline (MaMa) Williams and Jennie Flake; brothers, Tracy Williams, Veldon Williams, James Williams, Legree Williams, Joe Williams, Cecil Williams, Paul Williams and a special niece, Sharon Jackson.

The family will receive friends from 6 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home and other times at the home of Stacey Phillips and Heather Jackson.

Memorials may be made to CM Tucker Stone Pavilion Activities Department, 2200 Harden St. Columbia, SC 29203.

Special thanks to Dr. Davis & staff at C. M. Tucker VA facility and also to Beverly Tomson at the Methodist Oaks.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North is assisting the family.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
4541 Savannah Hwy, North, SC
Jan
5
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Neeses Baptist Church
6412 Savannah Highway, Neeses, SC
Jan
5
Burial
Mt Beulah Penetcostal Holiness Church Cemetery
2610 Ninety, Neeses, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
So very Sorry for your loss. May Creator wrap you all in his loving arms to bring you Peace.
Skyye Vereen
January 3, 2022
