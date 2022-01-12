Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kackawanna G. "Nita" Hughes
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Kackawanna 'Nita' G. Hughes

ORANGEBURG -- Kackawanna "Nita" G. Hughes, 77, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Mrs. Nita was born on Dec. 28, 1944, in Charlotte, N.C, the daughter of the late James and Bonnie McLaughlin. Mrs. Nita enjoying going to the mountains with her husband Sam, reading, and gardening. She also enjoyed feeding hummingbirds, taking care of her chickens, and just relaxing at home. Her passion was cooking and hosting. Her extended family would come for a big reunion every Thanksgiving.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Henry "Sam" Hughes Jr.; children, Kenneth Hartis, Tara Crider (Lanny), Heather Lail (Corey Drake), Pei Pei Rossewey (Thomas) and Michael Hughes (Dana); grandchildren, Josh Hutto, Dalton Hughes, Aubree Butler, Tori Crider and Samantha Hughes; great-grandchildren, Hannah Hughes and Bryer Strickland; sister, Frances Beacham; brothers, Brice McLaughlin (Dena) and John McLaughlin (Ann); a number of nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Cash and Sugar.

Friends may call the residence of Mr. Sam Hughes.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.