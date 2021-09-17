Kalindi Singh

ORANGEBURG -- Kalindi Singh,79, of Orangeburg, passed away Aug. 26, 2021. She was the wife of Ashok Kumar Singh.

Funeral services were held on Aug. 28, 2021.

Kalindi was born to the late Vansh Narayan Singh and the late Brijbasa Rai in India.

Kalindi was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and a friend to many. She was well-known for her generosity and dedication. She never hesitated to help her loved ones close and far. Kalindi lived life through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, spending time with her grandchildren, and caring for her husband. She taught us that the key to living a full life is not in focusing on the past or fretting over the future, but to cherish the present like the gift it is.

She is survived by her husband of the home; three children, Anil Kumar Singh (Priti Singh), Sunil Kumar Singh (Archana Singh), Monica Mcconahey (Michael Mcconahey); six grandchildren, Holden Mcconahey (Elizabeth Mcconahey), Logan Mcconahey, Raj Sagar Singh, Sonia Singh, Ashley Singh, and Astha Singh; nephews, Prabhu N. Singh (Madhuri), Dr. Chandra B. Singh (Manorama), Chandra S. Singh (Urmila), Om P. Singh (Kanti), Shri P. Singh (Urmila), Jai P. Singh (Manorma), Jai K. Singh (Kumkum); nieces, Gita Pathak (M. Pathak) and Biva S. Rai (Jai P. Rai); grandnephews and nieces, Avinash (Manju), Saurabh (Vineeta), Amitabh (Archana), Vikas (Richa), Anurag (Kruti), Utkarsh (Anshika), Bharat, Raj, Sadhana (Anand), Shraddha (Rahul), Minakchi, Geetanjali, Pooja, Mona, Rameshwar, Viveke, Devashri, Ashweriya, and Nidhi; as well as great-grandnephews and nieces, Shikshitha, Neal, Shaleen, Snehil, Shambhavi, Vihan, Vedanth, Mishika Alisha, Riyan, and Parth.

My Dadima

By: Astha Singh

My dadima was beautiful, selfless, and full of bliss.

We shared so many great memories, and you are surely misses.

She would always keep me on my ground,

that's why I thought she should be crowned.

She was a queen in my eyes and still is to this day.

I just wish she wouldn't have gone away.

But there is still someone here just as wise.

The king is still here to guide me though

the heartache and pain that makes me blue.

The king and queen will be together forever.

I wish that didn't have to change, however.

