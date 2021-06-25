Menu
Karen Bedenbaugh Kinsey
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Karen Bedenbaugh Kinsey

ORANGEBURG -- Karen Bedenbaugh Kinsey, 66, of Orangeburg, passed away at her residence on Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was the wife of Darrell Kinsey for 25 years.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Karen was born in Orangeburg to the late Gerald and Effie Bedenbaugh. She graduated from Wade Hampton Academy in 1972 and obtained her laboratory training from Orangeburg Calhoun Technical in 1974. She then joined the Regional Medical Center, where she worked for over 30 years. Karen also worked for various other health facilities serving many patients in Orangeburg and surrounding communities. Karen was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving and caring friend to many and never met a stranger.

Survivors include her husband of the home; her twin brothers, Gerald Bedenbaugh (Linda) and Derald Bedenbaugh (Vanessa); sister, Mary Jo Etters (Randy); stepsons, Kenny Kinsey (Deedee), Robert Kinsey; six step-grandchildren; nephews, Michael Bedenbaugh, Jason Bedenbaugh and Christopher Etters; and niece, Pamela Morse. In addition to her parents, Karen was predeceased by many loving canine companions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 25, 2021.
Karen was a wonderful person who was always willing to help anyone. I remember so many crazy wonderful things from our jobs at the hospital. She will be greatly missed. She was a good friend!!! I will never forget her
Deborah Rider
Friend
June 26, 2021
