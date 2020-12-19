Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karl Myron Williams
1971 - 2020
BORN
1971
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Karl Myron Williams

ORANGEBURG -- Karl Myron Williams was born to the late Howard and Barbara Williams on Aug. 5th, 1971.

At a very early age, his parents introduced him to the Lord, and he became affiliated with Nazareth Methodist Church now named North Orangeburg United Methodist Church.

Karl was educated in the public Orangeburg School System and graduated in 1989 from Orangeburg Wilkinson High School. He then obtained his bachelor's degree and recently his master's degree in curriculum and instruction so he could continue to educate the children who adored and looked up to him.

He was employed at Brookdale Elementary School and the former Brookdale Middle School. He also served as a coach in the school district. Karl had a young vibrant spirit as it always served him in his love for connecting to and teaching young people.

Along with being a coach to many, he was a fan of his beloved Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Eagles and the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers. Karl enjoyed Big East Basketball as a fan of the Georgetown Hoyas and supported his alma mater, Claflin University.

Karl leaves behind his loving mother, Barbara Williams, of whom he acted as caregiver. He also leaves behind his older brothers, Shawn (Monica) Williams of Charlotte, North Carolina, Elston (Penelope) Williams; his sister, Tracey Tobin, his uncle, Arthur Glover, all of Orangeburg. He will be sorely missed by a host nieces, nephews, godchildren, relatives and friends.

Karl left a legacy to be emulated: a love for family, his students and community.

Graveside service to celebrate Karl's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21st, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Open viewing will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 20th, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home at 2562 Charleston Highway. Please continue to follow the precautions of COVID-19 regarding social distancing. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Union Community Funeral Home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Belleville Memorial Gardens Cemetery
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Glover's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
30 Entries
Shawn, Out thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Julie Porter, Charlotte Mecklenburg Housing Partnership, Inc.
January 5, 2021
May Karl rest in eternal peace...and may God grant his family strength to endure their sudden pain in the absence of his earthly presence...
Nancy Wilson Young, Miami, Florida
December 23, 2020
My Deepest Prayers are with you during your time of grief.

Crystal Rush White
Friend
December 22, 2020
I am a Orangeburg native who grew up on Myers Road. The Williams Family are as solid as a rock! The transition of Karl breaks my heart. I pray for Mrs. Williams, Shawn, Elston and Tracey. Dear God strengthen and protect this family. Karl is Safe in His Arms!

Deborah Robinson Herring
Neighbor
December 21, 2020
My condolences to the family. I will always remember the good times we had growing up in the neighborhood. Watching you grow up from a baby into manhood. Rest In Peace, Karl. You will definitely be missed.
Marriet Cain Hickson
December 21, 2020
Shawn Turner
December 20, 2020
Shawn Turner
December 20, 2020
To the Williams family my heart and prayers goes out to you. May Gods continue to camp His angles all around you. I´m so sorry for your lost. But as we know God makes no mistake. So Karl get your rest we love you but God loves you best.
Alvin Woods
December 21, 2020
My Sincere Heartfelt Condolences, Prayers, Hugs, Comfort God´s Strength to The Williams´ Family.
Rodonna Hodges Tillet
December 20, 2020
It is with deep sorrow that I share an expression in the loss of "Our" Karl Williams. Karl and I shared the utmost love, respect, and compassion for each other and for our students at Brookdale Middle School. Although we grieve the loss, I pray that we also celebrate the life that was well lived. Let´s continue his legacy of love and compassion to honor our beloved Karl.
Evia Z. Thomas
December 20, 2020
My sincere condolences and prayers on the loss of Karl. Our hearts are saddened at the loss of someone that was an inspiration to the students that he taught and all that knew him. God has gained a beautiful human being that served him well on earth. Shawn, Elston, Tracy and Mrs. Williams I am continuing to pray for strength and healing.
William R. Davis, Jr.
December 20, 2020
My condolences goes out to you all. I don´t know you guys but know that God is in control. He will fill all voids , trust the process. Keep you all heads up and give God all the Glory. God Bless
Rose Darby
December 20, 2020
To: Barbara, Shawn, Elston, Tracey & Family my sincere condolences are extended at this most difficult time. Knowing you all are believers in Christ and you find strength in our LORD Jesus to give you the ultimate comfort. We reflect and remember the humble Karl as he displayed during his earthly life. He will be missed, but not forgotten. Keep trust in God and wait on the promise. God´s words never fail and will not come back to Him empty. Wait on the Lord and be of good courage. He will carry you through. Hope, Peace & Love, Margaret
Margaret D. Stokes
December 20, 2020
To the Williams Family, we offer our heartfelt condolences during the loss of Karl. He was truly a hero in the Orangeburg Community and he will be sorely missed. You all are in our continued thoughts and prayers.
Edward & Elrica Glover
December 20, 2020
Karl you were such a remarkable man and friend. My fondest memories of you were being your secret Santa my first year at Brookdale, the year the Eagles won the championship and our conversations in the computer lab. Truly God has chosen the perfect man to receive his wings. You will truly be missed, until we meet again. Love and will miss you Karl. Family you have my deepest sympathy, praying God's blood covenant upon you all.
Mae Waymer Williams
December 20, 2020
Barbara and family you have my deepest sympathy and condolences in these dark and difficult days. May God gives you strength.
Eartha Felder Coulter
December 20, 2020
My Deep Condolences To The Family´s
Sarah Rhodes
December 20, 2020
My heartfelt condolences go out to the Williams family. I am extremely blessed to have had the pleasure of knowing and sharing wonderful memories with Karl. He was and always will be an inspiration to me and many others to come. We Will Always Remember and Keep him in Our Hearts.
Avery McDaniel
Family
December 20, 2020
My thoughts are with you at this sad time. Sorrow touches the heart in such a personal, private way. But I hope you know y'all are not alone. My caring thoughts are with y'all now and in days to come.
Stephanie V. Whaley-Andrews
December 20, 2020
Sorrow touches the heart in such a personal, private way. But we hope you know you're not alone our caring thoughts are with you now and in the days to come.
Stephanie Whaley-Andrews
December 20, 2020
This is a significant loss to your family and the Brookdale family, a true example of the good dying young and being taken too soon. I will continue to remember you as a humble man and one of the coolest colleagues from our Brookdale Middle School staff. Although you are gone in your physical form but may your spirit live on through the family and friends you impacted the most. My heartfelt condolences to your family. Brookdale Middle School (1999-2002)!!!
Terry Frederick
December 20, 2020
Sending prayers and comfort to the family. Sorry to hear of Karl's passing he will truly be missed. S.I.P classmate. c/'89
Angela Christian
December 19, 2020
My condolences to the Family. May GOD be with everyone.
Lavern Milhouse
December 19, 2020
Praying for you and your family as you mourn the loss of your Beloved Karl. Remember God will never leave you nor forsake you and He knows how much you can bear.
Elizabeth Wilson
December 19, 2020
Praying for the family he was the best teacher with my kids at Brookdale Elementary School.
Tawaina Tyler
December 19, 2020
Sending my heartfelt condolences to the family. Prayers for comfort and strength. Karl was an awesome guy!
Stephanie Johnson
December 19, 2020
My are with you and your family during this difficult time on the loss of a great young man for strength.
Louise Plush
December 19, 2020
My condolences to you all during this difficult time. May God give you strength and peace in the days ahead.
Velina Mack and Family
December 19, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of my cuzzin karl passing sending strength and healing to you all during this difficult time
Tawanna Jenkins
December 19, 2020
My Condolences to the family. I will miss you
Betty Smiley
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 30 of 30 results