Kathleen Woods Jackson

CORDOVA --- Kathleen Woods Jackson, 88 of Cordova, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Gene Long will be officiating.

Mrs. Jackson was born on June 16, 1933, in Winter Haven, Florida. She was the daughter of the late John W. Woods and the late Corine Smith Woods. She was a member of St. John United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. Mrs. Jackson was retired from BellSouth after many years of service. She loved working in her yard and planting flowers. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, George E. Jackson, her daughter, Debra Kay Bowers, and a number of brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her son, George "Mikie" Jackson (Cindy); five grandchildren, Kelly Griffith (William), G.W. Jackson, Kimberly Smith (Ryan), Douglas Jackson, and Justin Jackson; nine great-grandchildren, JuliAnn Griffith, Marisa Griffith, Wille Griffith (Miranda), Stacey Davis (Rett), Sadie Grace Smith, Cadence Jackson, Hayden Jackson, Blake Miller, and Michael Dukes; and four great-great-grandchildren, Jessa Griffith, Mallory Brown, Cassie Griffith, and Kortland Davis.

The family would like to thank the staff of Grove Park Hospice and Longwood Plantation Magnolia Place Memory Unit for their love, care, and support during this difficult time.