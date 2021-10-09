Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathleen Woods Jackson
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Kathleen Woods Jackson

CORDOVA --- Kathleen Woods Jackson, 88 of Cordova, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Gene Long will be officiating.

Mrs. Jackson was born on June 16, 1933, in Winter Haven, Florida. She was the daughter of the late John W. Woods and the late Corine Smith Woods. She was a member of St. John United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. Mrs. Jackson was retired from BellSouth after many years of service. She loved working in her yard and planting flowers. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, George E. Jackson, her daughter, Debra Kay Bowers, and a number of brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her son, George "Mikie" Jackson (Cindy); five grandchildren, Kelly Griffith (William), G.W. Jackson, Kimberly Smith (Ryan), Douglas Jackson, and Justin Jackson; nine great-grandchildren, JuliAnn Griffith, Marisa Griffith, Wille Griffith (Miranda), Stacey Davis (Rett), Sadie Grace Smith, Cadence Jackson, Hayden Jackson, Blake Miller, and Michael Dukes; and four great-great-grandchildren, Jessa Griffith, Mallory Brown, Cassie Griffith, and Kortland Davis.

The family would like to thank the staff of Grove Park Hospice and Longwood Plantation Magnolia Place Memory Unit for their love, care, and support during this difficult time.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery, Broughton St, Orangeburg
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.