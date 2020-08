Kawanis Anthony Owens

COLUMBIA -- Kawanis Anthony Owens, 5, of 1220 Meredith Drive, died Aug. 27, 2020, near his home.

He was the grandson of the late Capt. Anthony "Tony" Owens and Jacqueline Simpson Owens.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time,

Friends may call at Owens Funeral Home, 1707 Reevesbranch Road, Branchville.