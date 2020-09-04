Kawanis Anthony Owens

COLUMBIA – Funeral services for Kawanis Anthony Owens will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at AA Dicks Funeral Home, 2548 Main St., Columbia. Interment will be in Owens Family Cemetery, Branchville.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the funeral home.

Kawanis Anthony Owens, affectionately known as "KJ", was born June 30, 2015, in Columbia, to Kawanis Owens and Jessica Charles-Owens. He departed this earthly life and entered eternal rest on Aug. 27, 2020.

"KJ" was born not breathing and premature, but yet a fighter. Our miracle baby that we prayed to the heavens for was a loving, smart, outgoing 5-year-old. Our bouncy, sweet, adventurous and brave little bear was full of life. "KJ" possessed a smile and hearty laugh that could make anyone's day. He loved to dance and always had a song in his heart. "KJ" had the most unique and joyous spirit. "KJ" was Jalee's sidekick and best friend. When you saw her, you will always see him, like two peas in a pod.

"KJ" attended Harbison West Elementary School. Although "KJ" was autistic, that did not define him.

"KJ" was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Capt. Anthony "Tony" Owens and Jacqueline Simpson-Owens, and great-grandfather, Rudy Pompey.

"KJ" has left such a bright light in the world and the lives of those who were blessed to have known him. He will be dearly missed. His precious memories will forever be cherished by his parents, Kawanis and Jessica Owens; sister, Jalee Charles; grandmother, Letha Pompey; grandfathers, Matthew Charles and Marvin Baker; uncles, LaBrone Berry and Anthony R. (Kawana) Owens; aunts, Antonia Turkvant, Jasmine Rice, Christie Rice and Tiara (Dallas) Goodman; great-grandmothers, Willie Mae Owens-Ross and Sarah (Eddie) Tyson; and a host of great uncles, aunts, other relatives and friends.

"KJ" loved his mommy and daddy's hugs, cuddles and kisses. Our little bear will never be forgotten and will always and forever remain in our hearts and spirit. He will be an Angel looking over our family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Owens Funeral Home.