Kayla Elise Wright
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Kayla Elise Wright

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Kayla Elise, 28, of 1773 Fred St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at St. Paul Baptist Church. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Dec. 18 at Regional Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her parents, Tyrone (Denolise) Wright 397 Medway Drive, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thoughts and prayers are with you during this time. May God surround you with his peace and love.
Murph Sanders
December 29, 2021
Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers. Kayla was truly a big TIGER fan.
Coach Rouse, Bianca Rouse/Benedict College Women´s Volleyball Team
December 28, 2021
To the Wright and Benjamin Families Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you during your time of sorrow. Kayla was truly a beautiful person and will be missed. Hope, Jay and Kennedy
Hope Banks-Alexander
December 28, 2021
My condolences to kayla family and friends from all of us at the SCRHA3. She will be missed.
Tawanna Jenkins-Tyler
Other
December 28, 2021
Bruinette Basketball Alumni
December 28, 2021
Sending my condolences to the family of Kayla Wright. Such a sweet young lady and you are going to be solely missed by family and friends. Rest in power with the ancestors.
Mr. Terry J. Frederick
Work
December 28, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
meme
Friend
December 26, 2021
I´m saddened by the loss of your daughter Kayla. I pray God´s continued blessings to your family during this most difficult time. God will take care of you! My fondest memories of Kayla was during the time you coached (Denolis) me volleyball . She was so full of energy and enjoyed being around the team. Blessings, Megan Jackson O-W Volleyball Team
Megan Jackson
Friend
December 25, 2021
Please know that you all are in my prayers and thoughts. I am sorry to hear of the passing of your child.
Deborah Cooper-Davis
December 24, 2021
My sincere condolences and prayers for Tyrone and Denolise on the loss of your daughter. I am keeping you all in prayer. Always know if there is anything that we can do, we will assists you. The Davis family.
William R. Davis, Jr.
Other
December 24, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your daughter. Please know that your family is in my prayers.
Dr. Gloria D. Winkler
School
December 24, 2021
My deepest condolences to you (Denolis & Tyrone) as you suffer the loss of your beloved daughter. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Curtis C Simmons
December 24, 2021
My deepest sympathy and prayers to you and your family on your the loss of your daughter. God will see you through this.
Sandra Jordan
Other
December 22, 2021
