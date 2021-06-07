Menu
Kaylla Nicole Hutchinson Berry
FUNERAL HOME
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
4541 Savannah Hwy.
North, SC

Kaylla Nicole Hutchinson Berry

NEESES -- Kaylla Nicole Hutchinson Berry, 33, of Neeses, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, after a courageous battle with COVID-19.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at The ROC located at St. George Baptist Church, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Jimmy Hanf officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, 2602 Ninety Six Road, Neeses.

Kaylla was born in Orangeburg, the daughter of George and Dawn Williams Hutchinson. She was a Registered Nurse for 11 years in home health care, dialysis, hospice and her latest occupation was working as a traveling nurse taking care of COVID patients.

In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Aaron Berry; children, Ella Kate Jones, Brantley Berry, Khloe Berry and Kasen Berry; brother, Brad Hutchinson; maternal grandparents, Rexie and Edith Williams; in-laws, Gregg and Crystal Berry and Tony and Ledosta Bell; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, George W. and Hattie Jo Hutchinson.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Jones, Glen Mouzon, Richard Bruns, Brandon Jolley, Quentin Williams and Joey Miller.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 7, 2021, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) and other times at the home of Tony and Ledosta Bell, 241 Coldstream Road, Salley, SC 29137.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our prayers are with your family.
Frazier Family
June 8, 2021
Keeping your family in my prayers
Karen Stokes
Work
June 8, 2021
I have no words to say that will bring you comfort during this terrible time but know that Kaylla was loved by many. She never meet a stranger and I am truly blessed to have worked beside her and to have known her. Her laugh light up a room! She loved her family so much and talked about them often. Prays for her family now and in the future. You all have an amazing angel watching over you
Tracy Sandifer Sanders
Friend
June 7, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Babette Parler
June 7, 2021
When I think of Kayla I think of all the good times the kids had when they were small. I know firsthand how hard it is to lose your child and my thoughts and prayers are with you all. God Bless you.
Janie Rutland
June 7, 2021
Janie Rutland and Family
June 7, 2021
George and dawn I am deeply sorry for your loss she was a very sweet and kind young lady may god be with each and everyone of you during this time.
Janice Kemmerlin
Friend
June 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Young
June 7, 2021
Sending love to all affected by this loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Connie Winslow
Family
June 6, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs in this time of sadness.
Ladoski, David and Hadleigh Wilda
Family
June 6, 2021
