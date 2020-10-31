Kearston J. Yon

COLUMBIA -- Ms. Kearston J. Yon, 29, of Columbia, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in North.

Kearston is survived by her parents, Patricia Brice and James Yon; her sister, Delarise James; and many other family members.

Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call the funeral home.