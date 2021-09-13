Menu
Keniseli Apelu "Ken" Fetuao
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Keniseli "Ken" Apelu Fetuao

ORANGEBYRG -- Keniseli "Ken" Apelu Fetuao, 55, of Orangeburg, and formerly of Hawaii, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will be held in Waipahu, Hawaii at a later date. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Ken was born in Faga'alu, American Samoa. He was the son of Apelu Fetuao and Tuavao Keniseli Fetuao. Ken graduated from the University of Hawaii with a bachelor's degree, and later received his master's degree from Liberty University. He was a residential contractor and was the owner and operator of K.F.J Property Management. Ken was also a pastor with Unity Baptist Church in Sumter. He was a very loving and giving person who would do anything he could for you.

Survivors include his parents; his son, Joseph Rene Stowers; his sisters, Sanito Kwan-Him (Pat), Vela Helenihi (Elliott Jr.) and Lika Baugh (Larry); and his brother, Nesa Apelu. He was predeceased by his brother, Kennedy Apelu.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 13, 2021.
