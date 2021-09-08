Menu
Kenyell Renia Green
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Kenyell Renia Green

BRANCHVILLE -- Funeral services for Ms. Kenyell Renia Green, 40, of 323 Railroad Ave., Branchville, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Beulah Baptist Church, 1986 Beulah Road, Smoaks, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Lisa Way is officiating.

Ms. Green passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

Friends may visit her mother, Ernestine Green, at 323 Railroad Ave., Branchville, or call her at 803-274-4114, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2021.
