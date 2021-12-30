Menu
Kevin Renard McCray
Kevin Renard McCray

LADSON -- Funeral services for Mr. Kevin Renard McCray, 41, of Ladson, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel. Pastor Gary D. Miller is officiating.

Mr. McCray passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, at MUSC in Charleston.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID - 19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He was one of my bestest friends for 27 years. We met in 8th grade at Buchanan Middle School and graduated from Chamberlain High School in 1999.
Josh Bernard
January 10, 2022
We are very sorry for your lost our heart is very heavy right now.may god comfort you all that this time.we love you Sandra,Ben,Angel Benjie and Marquis,Ebony.
Welfare Berry family
January 8, 2022
My condolences and prayers for Kevin entire family. May the Lord comfort and strengthen you all as you go through this grieving time. It was a pleasure working with Kevin at the College.
Constance Nelson-Gilbert
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry about the loss of your husband. May you and your family find peace and comfort knowing Kevin is resting with our Lord and Savior.
Allison Rouse
January 7, 2022
Love Mitchell Elementary
January 7, 2022
Facilities Management
January 4, 2022
My deepest condolences to the McCray family. I had the pleasure of working for the same department with Kevin. My continual prayer for the family during this time.
Markus Williams
Work
January 1, 2022
My deepest condolences to the McCray family. Praying for you and your family during this time.
Jennifer Curry
Friend
January 1, 2022
So sorry for your loss, I worked as a contractor with Kevin at CofC since the day he started, and he was always so proud of his family.
Jay Adams
December 31, 2021
Sending my condolences to the McCray family just know you are in my prayers Patricia Bailey and family
Patricia Bailey
Friend
December 30, 2021
