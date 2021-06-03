Menu
Lamar Demanye Keithun Dash
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC

Lamar Demanye Keithun (Keith) Dash

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Mr. Lamar Demanye Keithun (Keith) Dash, 41, of 3509 Baywater Drive, Columbia, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 6th,

at Granger Baptist Church, 280 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince, pastor officiating.

Masks will be required for persons attending the service.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving guests at the residence. However, friends may contact his father, Mr. Alfhonzer (Ling) Dash, at 803-445-6135 or 803-828-9327, or by calling Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences can also be sent to the family via [email protected]


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
Im sorry friend glad I got the chance to meet you an build a friendship may sleep peacefully❤
Donnella Colvin
Friend
January 13, 2022
My heart goes out to my family the dash family I ll will always remember Keith n his brothers as young mens who always was respectful I ll never forget the times we shared as lil guys in the country God bless u all
Kevin stroman
Family
June 6, 2021
My condolences and prayers to the family. Keith will truly be missed. Rest on friend.
Vonda
June 5, 2021
Chanelle Broome and family
June 5, 2021
Keeping the family in prayer during this time of sorrow. May God´s Blessings pour down upon the family and may he gives you strength during this difficult time. Love from your family
Sylvia, John & Maggie Brantley and family
Family
June 4, 2021
My condolences to the Dash family,I´m so sorry for your loss,May the Lord gives y´all the strength y´all need during this difficult time.Praying for y´all. Family.
Martha Goodwin
Family
June 4, 2021
My sympathy goes out to the Dash Family ...Keith was a very cool kind hearted and respectful person ...I remember when we first met I started calling you "BabyFace" because you looked so much younger then your age and you said okay you're the only one that can call me that and laughed..everytime I seen you ww always had laughs ...you are definitely going to be missed by so many people
Mecie
June 4, 2021
He will truly me miss. Am going to miss the jokes on the phone and his home cooking. The family has my prays. Anglen please hang in there.
Gloris
Friend
June 4, 2021
I'm so sad about Keith's passing. You guys are family to me. I will forever remember all the laughs we had sitting on yall porch. I pray that you all remain strong and keep his spirit a live in your hearts.
Kiwanna
June 3, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Bryan & Tikayah Brigmon
Friend
June 3, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loved one.Dash as we called him was a fine young always respectful man who will be missed.
Laverne Mack
Coworker
June 3, 2021
