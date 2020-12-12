Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lanie L. Haynes
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC

Lanie L. Haynes

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Graveside services for Ms. Lanie L. Haynes, 85, of 625 Quincy St., #307, Brooklyn, N.Y., will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Dantzler Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Willie H. Brown officiating.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via [email protected] Friends may call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home
2857 Cleveland Street, Elloree, SC
Dec
18
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Dantzler Cemetery
Santee, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Williams Funeral Home - Elloree.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
A heavenly anniversary to cousin Nell! Our God had added another Angel to his flock. You are missed and will always be on my mind and present in my heart forever!! May God continue to bless the rest of our family in a mighty way. Amen!
LeRoy Mack
Family
December 10, 2021
Although I am close family to Nell, we have never officially met, but we have shared conversations on the phone on numerous occasions talking about our family's history. At times she would call to inform me of things or ask about how everything was going. She had a rich knowledge of our family's history and I was always very attentive to learn from her. She was always pleasant and I told her that I would be coming by to see her this year in NY. That plan changed when Covid-19 virus interrupted all our lives this year. This was so much to my chagrin because I had looked forward to our meeting. I learned of her passing from my brother and that left an emptiness that would never be filled. To Tommy and the rest of the family, you have my heartfelt sympathy and I will miss her too. May she rest in heavenly peace and may God continue to bless our family and bring us closer together with love forever.
LeRoy Mack
December 17, 2020
MAY GOD BLESS YOU WITH COMFORT AND STRENGTH DURING THIS TIME.TOMMY,SHARRON AND AVERY.AUNT NELL HAS HER WINGS AND WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED BY SO MANY HEARTS SHE TOUCH AND I KNOW SHE WILL KEEP WATCH OVER US,MAY YOU ALL HAVE COMFORT KNOWING THAT HER SMILE AND LOVE LINGERS ON.OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY AND PRAYERS TO YOU. LOVING,NEPHEW TALMADGE(JESSICA) ROBINSON AND FAMILY.
Talmadge Robinson
Family
December 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Minnie Goldberg
Family
December 16, 2020
Minnie Goldberg
Friend
December 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Clara Hilliard Jacques
Clara Jacques
Family
December 13, 2020
Our deepest sympathy is with you at this time. Mother Haynes was a dedicated and loyal christian. Her labor of love will not be forgotten. May God bless you Tommy and family. Love Rev.Eartha Guess and Evang. Margaret Guess.
Margaret Guess
Student
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results