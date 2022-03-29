Larry Clemons

NORWAY -- Larry Clemons of Norway transitioned to his heavenly home Thursday, March 24, 2022, at MUSC Charleston, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Spires Chapel Baptist Church, Norway. Burial will follow at Good Hope AME Church, Cope.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Family will receive friends at the Clemons family home, 186 Norfield Drive, Norway. You may also call his sister, Mrs. Bessie Peeples, at 803-664-0416. Please adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines when visiting.

Online condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.