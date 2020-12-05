Larry 'Juggie' Donnel Mack

HOLLY HILL -- Larry "Juggie" Donnel Mack, 59, of Holly Hill, transitioned to Heaven on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Public viewing was held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec.r 4, at Grace Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Myers Cemetery in Vance.

Larry leaves to cherish his wonderful memories his wife of 35 years, Ermadine Mack; his children, Lavonne (Randolph) Johnson-Miller, Troy (Tammy) Johnson, Dontia Mack and Jaquan Mack; his loving mother, Ella Mack; grandchildren, Aniyah Hutto, Jaleel and Jamar Johnson, Byron Miller, Dmonei and Janiya Mack; siblings, Walter Lee Myers, Lessie Goodwin and Telissia Mack, Curtis Lee Mack and Cynthia Ashby; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).

May the work WE do speak for us!