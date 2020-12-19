Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry D. "L J" Jones
FUNERAL HOME
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC

Larry D. 'L J' Jones

NORTH -- Mr. Larry D. "L J" Jones, 60, of North, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in North.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19, friends may call the residence of his cousins, Mrs. Lillie Colter (803-534-2582) and Deacon Jerry (Rose) Hart (803-531-1622).

Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St., North, SC
Dec
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery
North, SC
Funeral services provided by:
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My heartfelt sympathy to the family and loved ones of my former neighbor. His memory lives on. RIP, LJ.
Almenia Colter-Hussey
December 27, 2020
Sending prayers and condolences to the family. We will miss Our "neighbor" from walking through the North-Jackson Quarters neighborhood. Gone...But Never Forgotten
Sandra & the Hook Family
December 20, 2020
My prayers are with the family
Gladys Davis
December 19, 2020
I'm going to miss having a good laugh with my Friend. My Condolences to the Family.
Michael Dykes
December 19, 2020
Memories of you will always be a part of me. Sending my condolences to the family.
Brenda Edmonds & Family
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results