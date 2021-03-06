Laura Mae West Funderburg

SANTEE -- Laura Mae West Funderburg, 73, of Santee, departed this life on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 7, in Unity Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Eutawville.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Eutawville Community Funeral Home, Eutawville.

The daughter of the late John and Annie Mae Gillens West, Laura was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Santee. She graduated from Roberts High School in 1966. She went straight into the work force. She was employed by Hardee's in Santee and later transferred to Hardee's in Holly Hill as general manager until she retired from Hardee's. Laura also enjoyed cooking for her siblings and friends.

At an early age, Laura joined Unity Missionary Baptist Church, where she served faithfully as an usher until her death.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Edward West and Robert Lee West; and both parents.

Laura's life will forever be cherished with precious memories from her loved ones, three brothers, John West Jr. of Santee, Leroy (Rosena) West of Orangeburg and Willie James (Mary) West of Santee; two sisters, Barbara West (Morris) Ravenell of Eutawville and Sandra (James) Williams of Orangeburg; a sister-in-law, Rebecca West of Santee; three aunts, Evelyn Gillens of Eutawville, Elouise Gillens of Eutawville and Avon Gillens of Aiken; one uncle, Deacon Thomas West of Orangeburg; two special friends, Helen Wright and Lurine Mazyck, both of Santee; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and guidelines; there will be no visitation at the family home. Masks are required when visiting the funeral home and graveside services.

Friends and family may call and visit the funeral home. Visit our website www.eutawvillefuneralhome.com.