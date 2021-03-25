Menu
Laura Ann Shivers
FUNERAL HOME
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2396 Russell St
Orangeburg, SC

Laura Ann Shivers

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Laura Ann Shivers, 67, of 145 Chimney Swift Circle, Cameron, will be held at noon Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, officiating.

Mrs. Shivers passed away Tuesday, March 23, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg, following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines, wearing face mask and social distancing. You may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Al Jenkins Funeral Home
2396 Russell St, Orangeburg, SC
Apr
1
Service
12:00p.m.
Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery
195 Brown Chapel Road, Elloree, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry that I could not be there. I love and miss you my dear cousin. God has you now. Please lay and rest in peace in his Holy presence. Kookie.
David E. Haynes
April 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy for Laura Ann Shivers and the family I m gonna to missed her ... All my prayer with u ...
Janice Cain
March 29, 2021
My deepest and sincere condolences to the family. I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Laura and I met many years ago in Cameron.
Julia Sherman
March 26, 2021
I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to the family.
Carol Keller Cheeseboro
March 26, 2021
