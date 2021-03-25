Laura Ann Shivers

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Laura Ann Shivers, 67, of 145 Chimney Swift Circle, Cameron, will be held at noon Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, officiating.

Mrs. Shivers passed away Tuesday, March 23, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg, following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines, wearing face mask and social distancing. You may also call the funeral home.

