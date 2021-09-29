Menu
Lawrence Stafford Wolfe IV
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Lawrence Stafford Wolfe IV

ORANGEBURG -- Lawrence Stafford Wolfe IV, 45, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.

Stafford was born on Sept. 14, 1976, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Lawrence Wolfe III and Mary Sue Miller. He was an avid golfer. Stafford will always be remembered for his infectious laugh and his love for the USC Gamecocks.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Sue Miller; son, L.S. (Ellis) Wolfe V; and brother, Blake Wolfe all of Orangeburg.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
To the family, Ellis, Blake, and Mrs. Mary Sue. I send you all my love and condolences and apologize for not being by to pay my respects in person yet. Stafford was my best friend and brother from another mother. I know what he meant to each of your lives and and truly sorry for your loss. I know he touched everyone's life in so many ways and promise you that he will never be forgotten. I'm sure he and Mr. Lawrie are watching football and laughing together again. I miss them both so much. I love you all and hope to be able to see you soon. God definitely knows his ways even when we don't. He's reunited father and son, two great men, in the midst of Gamecock Football Season. God bless you all and god bless The Wolfe Pack. Amen.
James Bourgeois
Friend
October 9, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 29, 2021
