Lee Cantley Farmer

ORANGEBURG -- Lee Cantley Farmer was received by a welcoming and admiring Host into the Church Triumphant at 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon, Sept. 3, 2020, earth time.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Providence United Methodist Church, Holly Hill, with the Rev. Justin Ritter, the Rev. Ken Nelson and Ms. Frankie Locklair officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All worshipers will be required to wear a masks.

Born on June 16, 1932, in the Bloomingvale Community of Williamsburg County, she was the last survivor of eight children in the family of Ravenell Dupre Cantley and Minnie Grier Williams Cantley. In the little Elim United Methodist Church, where her father and mother first met, Lee first saw and captured the heart and soul of the Rev. Zach Farmer. They went out together on their first date on July 28, 1962. Four months later, on Nov. 23, the two became "one flesh" in Holy Matrimony. They began their life journey together in the old Methodist parsonage at Jamestown in the Hellhole Swamp region of Berkeley County. There their only child was born: Mary F. Branham (John), presently residing in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Lee was a dilligent, tireless and highly capable worker all of her life (until striken by the debilitation of vascular dementia for the past six years, two of which were spent at Magnolia in Orangeburg and two at The Oaks, where by the grace of God she died in the arms of her faithful and devoted husband).

She was a true country girl; growing up on a farm in the 1930s and 1940s, she became well acquainted with hard work in the fields and tobacco barns, with feeding mules and hogs, butchering chickens and hogs, and learning the art of "real cooking" at her mother's side. She later became famous for her special macaroni, her chicken perlow and her chocolate pound cakes. Her roast beef and rice could have won "best awards"!

Lee grew to be a most beautiful lady because she was in truth a beautiful soul. Her calling in life was to be the wife of a Methodist pastor; together they served 26 churches, mostly in the lower part of South Carolina. In every congregation, Lee was genuinely revered, honored and loved by everyone, especially the elderly and the children.

In addition to serving as her husband's secretary and other roles in local church work, she also worked for 16 years as administrative assistant to the district superintendents of the Walterboro and Orangeburg districts of the S.C. United Methodist Conference. For a number of other years, she worked for Bank of America in Richland County, and as an assistant to the probate judge in Laurens County, and was also administrative assistant at Central UMC in Spartanburg for four years. Earlier, after graduating from Andrews, S.C. High School, she did bookkeeping at Allendale County Hospital for three years and then was medical secretary and "trained nurse" for Dr. Walter Whitley in Andrews until two weeks before her daughter's birth.

It was not the accomplishments of her keen intellect, nor the skilful work of her hands nor the tireless attention to duty that tells the true story of the woman. The majesty of her life is to be found in the quiet and virtuous grace of her gentle spirit and presence, which was a light unto the pathway of countless souls leading them straight to God. The greatness of her heart, the beauty of her blameless life, her ever kind and generous spirit, elicited such a natural attraction that everyone who had the privilege of knowing her loved her.

God gave Lee 88 years to be an exemplar of Christ-likeness in a woman; always giving of her very self and gifts and labors for someone else, NEVER for Lee. She loved everyone -- but most of all, for 58 years she loved a man who loved her greater that any man ever loved a woman.

The family offers the deepest gratitude to the staff and personnel of The Oaks Sheffield Medical Center who loved and cared for Lee with a love and devotion which far exceeded the bounds of duty.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Mrs. Frankie Dantzler, 2988 Bass Drive, Santee, SC 29142.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.