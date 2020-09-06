Menu
Lem Edward Steward

DENMARK -- Mr. Lem Edward Steward, 79, of 129 Ash St. Denmark, passed away Sept. 4, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg, with the Rev. Alan Keitt officiating.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions if you are attening the services.

Viewing for the public wil be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Friends may call the funeral home of additional information.

Sacred services are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.



Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 6, 2020.
