Lena Mae Hutto Jackson

ORANGEBURG -- Lena Mae Hutto Jackson, 92, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, with Rev. Henry Cooper officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes before the service at the graveside.

Survivors include two daughters, Peggy (Randy) Bailey and Wanda Smoak; three sons, Tommy Eugene (Shirley) Jackson, Henry (Phyllis) Jackson and Major (Vickie) Jackson; sisters, Loudelle Hutto Gleaton and Nancy Hutto Smuthers; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Alfred Lee Hutto and Minnie Williams Hutto; her husband, Henry M. Jackson; two daughters, Ailene Gleaton and Laura Oswald; a son, Roger Jackson; and six brothers and seven sisters. She was a member of Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) in North is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 9, 2020.
