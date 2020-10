Leon Kearse

BLACKVILLE -- Mr. Leon Kearse, 76, of Blackville, transitioned Oct. 15, 2020, at Aiken Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call his wife, Mrs. Lucille Kearse, at 803-383-1729, or the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.