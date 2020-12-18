Menu
The Times and Democrat
Leonard Allen Cone Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Cooner Funeral Home
287 McGee St.
Bamberg, SC

Leonard Allen Cone Sr.

BAMBERG -- Leonard Allen Cone Sr., 82, husband of Ann England Cone, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Oaks of Braselton. He was a son of the late George Morris and Sarah Weeks Cone.

Mr. Cone was retired from AT&T, where he worked as a telephone engineer. He was a very active member and former deacon of Bamberg First Baptist Church. He enjoyed operating ham radios, loved reading, and also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by two sons, Leonard Allen (Ashley) Cone Jr. and Robert Bryan (Michelle) Cone; three grandchildren, Joey Cone, Katie Cone and Shelby Cone; and one brother, George M. Cone. He was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ida Kolb.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in South End Cemetery, with the Rev. Charlie Lucas officiating.

Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., in charge of arrangements (803-245-2828).


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
South End Cemetery
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Cooner Funeral Home
