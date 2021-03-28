Menu
Leroy Hopkins
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Leroy Hopkins

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Leroy Hopkins, 95, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 559 Big Buck Blvd., Orangeburg. Pastor Donald E. Green is officiating.

Mr. Hopkins passed away Saturday, March 27, at his residence.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to his daughter, Ms. Sylvia Hopkins, at 803-387-6407, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere sympathy to family. Sylvia and Nancy, keep your hands in GOD hand. Stay prayer up. Sandra B Salley
Sandra B q
April 4, 2021
May The Love of Jesus Keep You Protected In His Precious Blood In Your Time Of Sorrow
Shirley D Thomas
March 28, 2021
