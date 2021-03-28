Leroy Hopkins

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Leroy Hopkins, 95, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 559 Big Buck Blvd., Orangeburg. Pastor Donald E. Green is officiating.

Mr. Hopkins passed away Saturday, March 27, at his residence.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to his daughter, Ms. Sylvia Hopkins, at 803-387-6407, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.