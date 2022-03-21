Menu
Lessie Mae Busky Garris
FUNERAL HOME
Jackson's Memorial Chapel - Swansea
290 West 3rd Street
Swansea, SC

Lessie Mae Busky Garris

COLUMBIA -- Mrs. Lessie Mae Busky Garris, 79, of 1038 Oakland Ave., Columbia, departed this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 17, 2022, while surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, 290 W. Third St., Swansea.

Visitation will be held from 2 until 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, 290 W. Third St., Swansea.

Professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at this time. Online condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Jackson's Memorial Chapel - Swansea
290 West 3rd Street , Swansea, SC
Mar
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Jackson's Memorial Chapel - Swansea
290 West 3rd Street , Swansea, SC
