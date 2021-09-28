Lessie Mae Aiken Williams

BRANCHVILLE -- Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. Proverbs 33:10

The funeral for Mrs. Lessie Mae Aiken Williams, 84, of 462 Saddle Ridge Road, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. 2021, at the Lovely Hill Convention Center in St. George, with the Rev. Jason Coakley officiating. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at McBranch Baptist Church, 126 Hoghaven Road, Branchville. Please follow all COVID-19 precaustions.

Friends may call 803-274-8865.

Sister Williams passed away peacefully at home early in the morning of Sept. 27.

Sister Lessie Mae Aiken Williams was born June 3, 1937, in Branchville, to Murry Aiken and Clara May Aiken, who both preceded her in death. She also was preceded in death by her brother, Lewis Aiken. Sister Williams was reared in Trenton, N.J., and Branchville. She graduated from Bowman-Branchville High School in 1955.

At an early age, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She joined Mount Pisgah Baptist, then moved her membership to McBranch Baptist Church. Sister Williams was the church clerk under six pastors for 47 years, was an active member of various choirs, president of the Missionary Society, Sunday school teacher, and a member of the pastor's aid club. She was an active member of the White Rose Chapeter order of the Eastern Star #1 and served as Worthy Matron. She was an active member of the Branchville Chapter of the NAACP and participated in the Branchville Community Center's Senior Program. Sister Williams touched many lives and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her dearly.

Sister Williams retired as a seamstress from Belk Department Store in Orangeburg and was known for making the best seven-layer jelly cake. Her hobbies included attending church, baking, cooking, sewing, shopping, traveling, and watching professional basketball and college football games.

She was united in holy matrimony to Deacon Thomas Williams on Nov. 24, 1956. Deacon Williams preceded her in death.

Sister Williams leaves to cherish her loving memories three daughters, Lexie Williams of Branchville, Diane Williams of Lithonia, Ga., and Ernestine (William) Cooper of Stone Mountain, Ga.; two sons, Thomas (Lydia) Williams Jr. of Cordova and Kelvin (Starr) Williams of Covington, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, Shamekia (Kelvin) Leverett, Quentin (Phyllis) Williams, Troy Williams, Maurice Williams, Erica (Bernard) Martin, Javonte' Williams, Kerstan Cooper, Kamden Cooper, Jabarie Williams; and 10 great-grandchildren. Additional family members include sisters-in-law, Rose Aiken, Jersey City, N.J., Minnie Cox, Brooklyn, N.Y., Wilhelminia (Frank) Dockery, Orangeburg; brother-in-law, Roosvelt (Maggie) Williams, Orangeburg; and a wealth of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, including Ms. Sherrie Green, Jahki Green and Makhi Johnson.

Owens Funeral Home of Branchville, 1707 Reeves Branch Road, Branchville, SC 29432, is in charge of arrangements.