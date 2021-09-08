Menu
Lester Porter Sr.
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fulmer's Funeral Home
3339 Surrey Race Rd
Springfield, SC

Lester Porter Sr.

NEESES -- Lester Porter Sr., 66, formerly of 105 Capri St., Springfield, son of the late Elitches Porter and Maggie Thomas Porter, was born Feb. 7, 1955, in Orangeburg County. He transitioned to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at his residence in Neeses.

Visitation for Lester will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Fulmer Funeral Home, Springfield. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Fulmer Memorial Garden, Samaria Road, Springfield.

Friends may call at the home of his sister, Mary Robinson of, Neeses, and Fulmer Funeral Home of Springfield. You are asked to please wear a mask when visiting the home, funeral home and the service.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fulmer Memorial Garden
Samaria Road, Springfield, SC
Fulmer's Funeral Home
Lester was a classmate and friend of mine we graduated high school together (Hunter-Kinard High School Class of 1973). I have not seen him in years. Nevertheless, it is sad to hear of his homegoing; may his soul rest around God's throne. To his family, I send my condolences; my prayers are for you to acquire that "peace which is beyond your understanding" as you mourn the death of Lester.
Rickey James
School
September 9, 2021
