Letitia Moorer
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Letitia Moorer

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Letitia Moorer, 47, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Kenneth Carson is officiating.

Mrs. Moore was born Oct. 18, 1973, in Orangeburg. She passed away on Thursday, March 18, at the Regional Medical Center.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 2.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Condolences may be made to the daughter, MaRhonda Moorer; son, L.J. Riley at 803-378-3921; sister, Ramonica Pendarvis at 803-747-6026; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
My condolences to your family from Beverly and the Moultrie family we all grew up together and she will be missed god bless
Beverly Moultrie
April 3, 2021
Sending heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family. Tisha was a dear friend/sister/mother and loved her family. She´ll really be missed.
Sylvia T Haigler-Corbit
April 2, 2021
Sending my Prayers to Tee Tee family, I am sorry for you loss. She was a great Mother. Love you all Renee.
Renee Phillips
April 2, 2021
Sending my deepest sympathy to the family of Letitia Moorer, such a kindred spirit transitioning on too soon. Rest in power with the ancestors.......
Terry Frederick
March 26, 2021
To the grieving Moorer family! Sending my deepest condolences and sympathy at this time . Noting that I love Tish; like the good neighbor that she was! Love you all Moorer family!
Ms Emma Butler
March 26, 2021
