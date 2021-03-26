Letitia Moorer

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Letitia Moorer, 47, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Kenneth Carson is officiating.

Mrs. Moore was born Oct. 18, 1973, in Orangeburg. She passed away on Thursday, March 18, at the Regional Medical Center.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 2.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Condolences may be made to the daughter, MaRhonda Moorer; son, L.J. Riley at 803-378-3921; sister, Ramonica Pendarvis at 803-747-6026; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com.