Lewis "Tant" Ehrhardt
FUNERAL HOME
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Ehrhardt
2515 Lowcounty Highway
Ehrhardt, SC

Lewis 'Tant' Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Lewis "Tant" Ehrhardt, 65, of Ehrhardt, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was the husband of Sharon Smoak Ehrhardt and was the pastor of Northgate Baptist Church in Orangeburg.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Ehrhardt Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Church Road, Ehrhardt.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapels and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt, (803-267-1971).

Visit our website at www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com, for the full obituary and guest book.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Ehrhardt
2515 Lowcounty Highway, Ehrhardt, SC
Jun
18
Graveside service
5:30p.m.
Ehrhardt Cemetery
Mount Pleasant Church Road, Ehrhardt, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Ehrhardt
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Omg you have my deepest condolences on the lost of your husband he will TRUELY be miss iam so sorry I didn't know yours TRUELY Patricia Bailey Hodges your volunteer at Brookdale middle School
Patricia Bailey
June 21, 2021
I meet Mr. Lewis about 7 or 8 years ago and we had a spiritual connection through Our Lord Jesus Christ. I will miss him dearly and our talks about the goodness of Jesus. Rest in peace my dear friend
Dale Jamison
Other
June 17, 2021
