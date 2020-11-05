Menu
Lewis Mims Jr.

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Lewis Mims Jr., 73, of 112 Flower St., St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Mr. Mims died Oct. 25 at Methodist Oaks following an extended illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.

Friends may call at the residence of his brother, Lucius Mims, 310 Oilmill St., Rowesville, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


