Lexie J. Payne
FUNERAL HOME
Cooner Funeral Home
287 McGee St.
Bamberg, SC

Lexie J. Payne

ORANGEBURG -- Lexie J. Payne, 67, wife of Babe Wesley Payne, died March 9, 2021, after a period of declining health. She was a daughter of the late Dewey Jones and Bertha Hughes.

Mrs. Payne was the owner of NAPA Auto Parts in Orangeburg and a member of First Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by a brother, Dewey Jones, and a half-sister, Ray Owens.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at First Church of the Nazarene in Bamberg, with Pastor Kevin Sprague officiating.

Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, is in charge of arrangements (803-245-2828).


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Church of the Nazarene
Bamberg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Cooner Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Lexie's passing. Our sincere condolences to the family.
Vera Popour and Teresa Biron
March 19, 2021
Lexie will be missed , especially her laugh. Keeping her family in my prayers.
Norma Sells
March 13, 2021
Wesley, we were so sad to hear about Lexie. We want you to know that we will be praying for you. We loved Lexie. Love you too.
Rev.Ron & Vicky Fite
March 12, 2021
