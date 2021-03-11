Lexie J. Payne

ORANGEBURG -- Lexie J. Payne, 67, wife of Babe Wesley Payne, died March 9, 2021, after a period of declining health. She was a daughter of the late Dewey Jones and Bertha Hughes.

Mrs. Payne was the owner of NAPA Auto Parts in Orangeburg and a member of First Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by a brother, Dewey Jones, and a half-sister, Ray Owens.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at First Church of the Nazarene in Bamberg, with Pastor Kevin Sprague officiating.

Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, is in charge of arrangements (803-245-2828).