Lillie Mae Cannon Livingston
Lillie Mae Cannon Livingston

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Lillie Mae Cannon Livingston, 68, of 484 Hill Top Circle, Orangeburg, will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Minister Lisa Myers is officiating.

Mrs. Livingston passed away on Monday, April 4, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 8.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 8, 2022.
