Lillie Ophelia Montgomery
Dash's Funeral Home
997 Amelia St
Orangeburg, SC

Lillie Ophelia Montgomery

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Lillie Ophelia Montgomery, 74, of 1411 Park St., Orangeburg, will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Dr. Eddie Williams officiating.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may extend condolences to her sister, Dorothy Montgomery, at 843-571-4525. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 23, 2021.
I worked in the same school district as Miss Montgomery for years. She was a wonderful person and a dynamic teacher. She had a special way of telling you just what she meant with no questions to be asked. She'll truly be missed.
Linda Leath Brown
Work
June 22, 2021
To my godmother you are going to be truly missed i wish i got to see you one last time. Until we meet again watch over me and tj. Love you
Keneka Stokes
Family
June 22, 2021
