Lillie Mae Salley
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Lillie Mae Salley

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Lillie Mae Salley, 98, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Charcey C. Priester is officiating.

Mrs. Lillie Mae Salley, the daughter of the late Tony and Reatha Raysor was born on April 22, 1922, in Orangeburg County (Cope). God called his precious angel home on March 26, 2021, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Shag) Salley; five children, Deloris Briggman, William James (Sneany) Salley, William (Nip) Salley, Janet Clark and Anthony (Freight) Salley; four grandchildren; two sisters; and one brother.

She leaves to cherish fond memories her children, Dorothy (David) Lucas, Rodney (Madelyn) Salley and Reatha (Titus) Perry, all of Orangeburg, Barbara (John) Dixon of Stamford, Conn., Angela Clark, Jermaine Salley, Anthony (Pep) Salley, Keon Salley and Larry Briggman, who was raised in the home.

Public viewing was held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be receiving immediate family only at the residence.

Condolences may be via telephone at 803-534-7423 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 27 to Apr. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May you take comfort in God´s love as you bereave you mother and mother in law´s passing. We love y´all so dearly.
Claudius & San Quetta Holder
April 1, 2021
May all the sweet memories of Mrs.Lillie Mae bless and keep you during this difficult time.
The Harrison Family
March 31, 2021
My sincere sympathy to the Family. God allowed her to live along life. Not only a Mother-in-law, but a dear friend. Will always be remembered. Sandra B Salley
Sandra B Salley
March 31, 2021
I AM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS
Pearly M Holman
March 28, 2021
Take your place in heaven grandma.you lived a long healthy beautiful life.I´m at peace with you going home you can finally Rest In Peace. I miss you mom but I know until I get there you will always be up there in heaven smiling down looking over me.
Jermaine Salley
March 28, 2021
My Heartfelt Condolences To The Salley and Other Family Members. She was a sweet beautiful lady Rest In Peace
Shirley D Thomas
March 27, 2021
