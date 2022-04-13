Linda Sturkie Azevedo

CHAPIN -- Linda Sturkie Azevedo, 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Two Mile Baptist Church, 1066 Bonnette Road, Cope. The Rev. Walter Pym will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends immediately following the burial in the church fellowship hall.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Tyler Priester, Braxton Fanning, Rutledge Thomas, John Sanders, David Sturkie, Bobby Wells, Jeff Edgemon and Barbara Wells.

Mrs. Linda was born Oct. 27, 1943, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late David C. Sturkie and the late Katherine L. Myers Sturkie. She retired from the United States Postal Service. Mrs. Linda was a member of Two Mile Baptist Church. She had a smile that would light up a room and her laugh was contagious. Anyone that knew her knew her family was her life. She loved being a Nana. She was their "biggest cheerleader." he never missed a life event as long as her health would allow. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers-in-law, Johnny Sanders and the Rev. Chuck Wells.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, June W. Fanning (Allen) and April Thomas (Dick); grandchildren, Tyler Priester (Lindsey), Braxton Fanning, Bailey Thomas, Grace Thomas and Rutledge Thomas; great-grandchildren, Gardner Priester and Tap Priester; brother, Wayne Sturkie (Brenda); sisters, Betty Edgemon (James), Sylvia Wells and Ernestine Sanders; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Interim Hospice for their compassion over the last few weeks and to their friends and family for the love, prayers and support during the last several years.

Memorials may be made to Prisma Health Children's Hospital, 7 Richland Medical Park Driver, Columbia, SC 29203.

