Linda Gail Boyd

HARLEYVILLE -- Linda Gail Boyd, 69, of Harleyville, passed away on April 11, 2022, at Pruitt Health, Moncks Corner.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Brown & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, at House of God Church, 108 Church St., Harleyville. Interment will be in Willie Moore Cemetery, Harleyville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).