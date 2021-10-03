Linda Dukes Geddings

ORANGEBURG -- Linda Dukes Geddings, 62, of Orangeburg passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, after an extended illness.

A private graveside service was held at Four Holes Baptist Church.

Linda was born on April 27, 1959, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Clarence "Pete" Dukes and the late Thelma Bennett Dukes. She was a 1977 graduate of Willington Academy and a 1981 graduate of North Greenville College. Linda was a member of Four Holes Baptist Church in Orangeburg. She was an avid Clemson University Tiger fan. She loved her cats and considered them "her children."

She was predeceased by her parents, brother Larry P. Dukes and her sister, Elizabeth "Beth" Dukes.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Rodney Geddings and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

