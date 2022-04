Linda Glover

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- The funeral service for Mrs. Linda Glover, of Brooklyn and formerly of St. George, will be held at noon Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Stevens Funeral Home, St. George.

Burial will take place in St. James Cemetery, St. George.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.