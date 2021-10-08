Menu
Linda Faye Greene
Linda Faye Greene

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Linda Faye Greene, 63, of 1233 Heckle St., will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Ms. Greene passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her son at 102 Kemmerlin Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14, 2021.
