Linda Johnson Knight

ORANGEBURG -- Linda Johnson Knight, of Orangeburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, after a brief illness.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Columbia Road Church of God, 2485 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Two-Mile Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, 1066 Bonnette Road, Cope.

We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Tommy Bowman, David Lowber, "Pinky" Christopher, William Helvey, John Johnson and Dave Helvey.

Honorary pallbearers will be Rachel Murray, Reagan Knight, Garrison Knight, Emmett Knight and Tod Sawyer.

Linda was born on Sept. 20, 1944, in Graniteville. She was a devoted follower of Christ which was demonstrated in her many years as a Sunday School teacher and as the Women's Ministries President. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Linda was passionate about her education and it was key to her professional successes in life. Linda was a graduate of Orangeburg Regional School of Nursing and of the University of South Carolina.

Linda Knight was a valuable pillar of the community serving in the nursing profession in areas including a school nurse at Rivelon Elementary School, an LPN instructor at the Orangeburg Regional School of Nursing, a clinical instructor at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, a home healthcare nurse and the director at the Walterboro dialysis clinical. She also had a heart for helping others as a hospice nurse.

She leaves behind a son, Richard Leroy Knight II (Christi); daughter, Rhonda Knight Murray (Danny); an adopted son, Tommy Bowman (Susan); grandchildren, Rachel Murray, Reagan Knight, Garrison Knight, Emmett Knight; sisters, Susan Helvey (Dave), Deborah Walker (Mark), Delene Fogle; brothers, Russell Jackson, Tommy Johnson; seven nieces and 13 nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Teddy L. Knight Sr.; son, Ted L. Knight Jr.; grandson, Daniel A. Murray Jr.; father, James E. Johnson; mother, Issaqueenia H. Hatchel; brother, James "Jimmy" E. Johnson; and sister, Elaine Pace.

The family will be receiving friends and family at the home after the burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ministry To Israel at P.O. Box 293 Simpsonville, S.C. 29681 or to the Wounded Warrior Project at 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300

Jacksonville, FL 32256.

