Linda Reed Walker

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Reed Walker, 65, of 685 Boulevard St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Wendell Johnson is officiating.

Mrs. Walker passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.

