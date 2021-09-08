Menu
Linda Reed Walker
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Linda Reed Walker

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Reed Walker, 65, of 685 Boulevard St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Wendell Johnson is officiating.

Mrs. Walker passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Sep
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
My condolences to the family.
Edna Thompson Martin
September 8, 2021
